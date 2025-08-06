Fernbank reveals $27M expansion with new exhibits, upgrades

article

The Brief Fernbank unveils $27M expansion featuring new exhibits and accessibility upgrades. New experiences include Changing Earth , Orkin Discovery Zone , and Our Place in the Cosmos . Updates will roll out in phases through 2027, reimagining how guests connect with science and nature.



Fernbank Museum in Atlanta is embarking on a major transformation, unveiling plans for several new exhibits and learning spaces made possible by a $27 million capital campaign. The project aims to reimagine how guests engage with science, nature, and human culture across Fernbank’s 120-acre campus, according to the museum's press release.

What we know:

The expansion will introduce a signature exhibit called Changing Earth, a multisensory experience that explores Earth’s interconnected systems through real specimens, immersive media, and interactive features like a "Tectonic Dashboard" and "Tree of Life." The museum will also add a new temporary gallery, giving Fernbank more flexibility to host rotating exhibits and deepen its natural history programming.

Fernbank will debut a new Orkin Discovery Zone, a hands-on science learning space featuring live animals, interactive displays, and opportunities for guests to step into the role of scientists. Additionally, the museum's Star Gallery will be reimagined as Our Place in the Cosmos, with expanded content about the universe, cinematic storytelling, and explorations of how humans connect to the stars.

The museum will also improve accessibility by adding an elevator and more automatic doors throughout the building and in the WildWoods outdoor nature area.

Funding for the initiative includes major gifts from The Gary W. Rollins Foundation, the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, and more than 80 other supporters, including eight donations of $1 million or more.

What's next:

The exhibits and galleries will open in phases over the next two years, with Our Place in the Cosmos expected in late 2025, followed by the Orkin Discovery Zone in 2026, and Changing Earth and the new temporary gallery in 2027.