Fort Stewart shooting live updates: 5 soldiers shot, gunman in custody

The Brief Five soldiers have been shot during an active shooter situation at Georgia's Fort Stewart Army post. A lockdown has been issued for the base and the Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Part of the base remains on lockdown. Authorities say that one suspect has been apprehended by law enforcement, but did not give their name.



Five soldiers have been shot during an active shooter incident at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Authorities announced on Facebook that Fort Stewart Commander Colonel William "Gabe" Weaver had issued a lockdown for the base and the Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Shortly before 2 p.m., the area was given the all-clear.

Army officials say there is no active threat to the community at this time.

Active shooter at Fort Stewart

What we know:

"Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership," Army officials wrote on the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield Facebook page at 11:13 a.m..

Army officials have confirmed that the lockdown was put in place at 11:04 a.m. in response to an "active shooter incident" in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. The lockdown was lifted for the main cantonment area around 12:10 p.m. The remaining lockdown has now been lifted.

Authorities say all the soldiers were treated on-site and have been taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment. Sources have told ABC News that no fatalities have been reported, but two of the victims have been transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center in Savannah.

Army officials say the shooter was identified and apprehended around 11:35 a.m. Investigators have not released the identity of the suspected gunman or the motive behind the violence.

Law enforcement officers are on the scene. Due to the lockdown, all gates into the Army post are currently closed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting at the Army post.

Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary, and Snelson Golden Middle School have been placed on soft lockdown, "out of an abundance of caution," the Liberty County School System said on Facebook.

The Appling County School System says all its schools were placed under a Level 1 lockdown and that they are "closely monitoring the situation and remain in communication with local law enforcement." The lockdown has since been lifted.

A lockdown that was in place for the three elementary schools at Fort Stewart has been lifted, and school dismissal will be at the normal time.

Georgians react to Fort Stewart shooting

What they're saying:

Writing on X, Gov. Brian Kemp said that he and his family are keeping those affected in their prayers.

"As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart," Kemp wrote. "We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same."

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said in an online post that he’s monitoring the shooting. A spokesperson for Sen. Jon Ossoff's office said he was also monitoring the situation closely.

Sen. Raphael Warnock said he was "heartbroken" to learn about the situation.

"I’m monitoring the situation closely and join all of Georgia as we pray for the safety of our servicemembers, staff, and their families," Warnock wrote.

More on Fort Stewart

Dig deeper:

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Fort Stewart has been placed under lockdown. (Courtesy of WTOC)

It is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.