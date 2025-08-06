Quornelius Radford: Who is the accused Fort Stewart shooter?

article

The Brief Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, is accused of opening fire at Fort Stewart, injuring five of his military co-workers. Brigadier General John Lubas said Radford was on active duty as an automated logistics sergeant assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Radford had no known prior discipline or mental health issues reported on base, but officials said they are still investigating. Officials learned Radford had been arrested for a DUI in May after the shooting took place.



Sgt. Quornelius Radford, 28, is accused of opening fire at Fort Stewart, injuring five of his military co-workers.

What we know:

Brigadier General John Lubas said Radford was on active duty as an automated logistics sergeant assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team. All five of the shooting victims worked with Radford.

The shooting happened at Radford's place of work, according to officials, but they wouldn't speculate on a motive.

Watch the full update on the Fort Stewart shooting:

Officials said Radford used a personal handgun in the shooting, not a military weapon. Officials are investigating how Radford got the weapon on base.

Radford had no known prior discipline or mental health issues reported on base, but officials said they are still investigating. However, after the shooting, Lubas said officials learned Radford had been arrested for a DUI. FOX 5 has learned that the arrest took place in Liberty County on May 18.

Quornelius Radford was arrested for DUI charges on May 18, 2025. (Liberty County Sheriff's Office)

Lubas said there was no reason to believe the shooting was a terrorist attack given preliminary information.

The backstory:

The shooting started at Fort Stewart around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) area, according to Lubas. A lockdown was issued on the base shortly after.

The lockdown lasted about an hour, and three schools just outside the base took steps similar to a lockdown as well, "out of an abundance of caution," the Liberty County School System said.

Image 1 of 19 ▼ The gates at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia reopens after an active shooter situation on Aug. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

Five soldiers were injured, but all are expected to survive. Three of the five soldiers needed surgery, and two of them were taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah. The other three were treated at a hospital on base.