Man shot outside gas station on Glenwood Road, DeKalb County police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 6, 2025 9:53am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Glenwood Road near Austin Drive in the Decatur area shortly before midnight Tuesday.

What we know:

It happened outside a gas station. Police responded around 11:24 p.m. They believe the shooting may have been related to a robbery. No arrests have been made at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source

  • Information gathered at the scene by a photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta. The original story was updated after a press release was received Wednesday morning. 

