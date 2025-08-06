Man shot outside gas station on Glenwood Road, DeKalb County police say
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Glenwood Road near Austin Drive in the Decatur area shortly before midnight Tuesday.
What we know:
It happened outside a gas station. Police responded around 11:24 p.m. They believe the shooting may have been related to a robbery. No arrests have been made at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.