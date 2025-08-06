Teen sentenced in Carroll County school threat case

article

The Brief Dylan Gable sentenced to 5 years after school threat and murder plot. Six months to be served in jail; remainder on probation with conditions. Case involved threats against students at two Carroll County schools.



A 17-year-old former Mt. Zion High School student accused of making violent threats against classmates and plotting a murder has accepted a plea deal and been sentenced to five years by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower.

ORIGINAL STORY: 17-year-old Carroll County student arrested for school murder plot

The backstory:

Dylan Gable was arrested on Feb. 12 after Carroll County School administrators and School Resource Officers uncovered disturbing messages indicating a plot to harm a student.

Investigators say Gable, along with two juveniles, had planned the attack outside of school grounds and had also issued threats toward students at both Mt. Zion High School and Central High School.

What's next:

As part of the negotiated plea agreement reached on Monday, Gable will serve six months of his sentence in confinement, with the remaining four and a half years on probation. He will receive credit for time already served in the Carroll County Jail, where he had been held without bond since his arrest.

Gable’s sentence includes a behavior incentive date of Aug. 4, 2028, which could allow for early termination of probation if certain conditions are met. He has also been ordered to earn his GED, complete an anger management program, and have no contact with the victims involved.

The names of the two juveniles connected to the case have not been released due to their ages, and the investigation remains active.