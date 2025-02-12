Expand / Collapse search
17-year-old Carroll County student arrested for school murder plot

By and
Updated  February 12, 2025 5:01pm EST
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Teen arrested for school murder plot

A 17-year-old Mount Zion High School student was arrested for making threats against students at MZHS and Central High School. Two juveniles also face charges. FOX 5's Kevyn Stewart has the story.

The Brief

    • Mount Zion High School student Dylan Gable, 17, was arrested for making threats against students at MZHS and Central High School.
    • Investigators uncovered a murder plot involving two juveniles, leading to charges of Terroristic Threats and Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony (Murder) against Gable.
    • Carroll County school officials and law enforcement stress their commitment to student safety and urge the community to report any suspicious behavior.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old student at Mount Zion High School (MZHS) has been arrested and is being charged as an adult after allegedly making threats against students at MZHS and Central High School, Carroll County school officials and law enforcement announced.

Investigation Uncovers Murder Plot

What we know:

On Feb. 7, school administrators were alerted to a serious threat made by Dylan Gable, a student at MZHS. In response, Carroll County School Resource Officers and administrators launched an immediate investigation.

Authorities uncovered alarming conversations detailing a murder plot, involving two juveniles who discussed carrying out the plan outside of school. The families of the involved students were contacted, and school officials conducted a thorough search of Gable’s property.

The backstory:

According to Carroll County Sheriff's investigators, Gable got recruited into the murder plot by his middle school girlfriend, but the backstory behind the motive  does not involve  Gable's girlfriend but her friend.

"We have a teenage girl who is not fond of another boy who was scorned by our victim at some point and time," said Carroll County Public Information Officer Ashley Hulsey.  "Dylan comes into the plot and that's where we start the actual conversation about how we are going to murder this person."

Arrest and Charges

As a result of the investigation, Gable has been charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts, as well as Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony (Murder). He was being held at the Carroll County jail without bond.

What we don't know:

The two juveniles involved, a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old, remain unnamed due to their age. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are facing charges, but say the pair were not detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Ensuring School Safety

What they're saying:

Carroll County school officials and the Sheriff’s Office emphasized their commitment to swiftly addressing potential threats to ensure student safety.

"We take every potential threat seriously, and our response demonstrates our unwavering commitment to student safety," said Glen Harding, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services.

Authorities encourage parents, students, and staff to remain vigilant and report any concerning behavior to school officials or law enforcement. The investigation remains active, with additional details expected as it progresses.

The Source

  • Information provided by Carroll County Sheriff's Office. 

