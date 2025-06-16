Major changes to MARTA's Xpress bus routes starting Monday

article

The Brief Xpress eliminates 13 routes and 9 park-and-ride lots due to low ridership Daily trips cut nearly in half, from 197 to 110 across metro Atlanta Many routes now redesigned to end at MARTA stations for improved efficiency



Beginning today, Xpress bus riders across metro Atlanta will see major changes to their commute as state transit officials roll out a new service plan in response to declining ridership.

What we know:

According to transit leaders, Xpress ridership remains down by about 30% compared to pre-pandemic levels. As a result, 13 underutilized routes and nine park-and-ride lots are being eliminated. The number of daily trips will also be significantly reduced—from 197 to just 110.

In addition to route eliminations, several corridors are being redesigned to better serve high-demand areas. Many routes will now terminate at MARTA rail stations to improve connectivity, efficiency, and overall reliability.

Key highlights of the new plan include:

13 Xpress routes discontinued

9 park-and-ride lots closed

Service realigned to better match current commuter patterns

Trip frequency reduced by 50–75%, depending on the corridor

What they're saying:

A full breakdown of the affected routes, revised schedules, and park-and-ride locations is available here. Transit officials encourage riders to review the updated system map and plan ahead for changes to their regular commute.