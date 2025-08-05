College Park officer-involved shooting: GBI investigating

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in College Park, Georgia on August 5, 2025.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in College Park, according to the agency.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in the City of College Park city-limits. The police department requested the GBI investigate, as is standard for all officer-involved shootings in Georgia.

Dig deeper:

No other information has been released, but FOX 5 has a crew in the area.

The crew said it appears the shooting happened on Norman Drive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.