UGA football defensive back Javon Bullard arrested, charged with DUI

A University of Georgia football player is facing multiple misdemeanors after his arrest for an alleged DUI over the weekend

According to ESPN, the Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was charged with a DUI under the age of 21, improper, turning, furnishing, purchasing, and possession of alcoholic beverages as a person under 21, failure to use his headlights and more.

Police say they initially pulled over the sophomore for failing to stay in his lane Sunday morning and tested him for alcohol. According to the charges, his test came back with a 0.02 concentration.

Bullard was reportedly booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail around 5 a.m. Sunday and was released a few hours later on bond.

In a statement, UGA officials said that they were aware of the incident involving Bullard.

"We are limited in what we can say, but the report is disappointing and is not reflective of our standards. In addition to University disciplinary processes, we will address the incident internally according to Athletic Association policies," officials told the Athens-Banner Herald.

The defensive back has started three of the Bulldogs four games this season.