Georgia football staff member arrested for reckless driving, speeding

A former University of Georgia football star, NFL linebacker, and current UGA staff member Jarvis Jones was arrested for speeding and reckless driving on Sept. 1. It happened less than 24 hours before the team's season opener.

He was arrested by Athens-Clark County Police Department and released on a $2,400 bond.

Jones is a player coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Coach Kirby Smith said in a statement that there will be "internal discipline," but would not comment further.

His arrest is just the latest in a string of incidents and arrests.

On Jan. 15, offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash just hours after the championship parade.

Several other UGA players have been arrested for various traffic offenses.