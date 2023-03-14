Georgia football coach Smart on racing arrests and fatal crash

Two questions about the Georgia Bulldogs are top of mind: Will they earn a three-peat, and will everyone associated with the Bulldogs program make good decisions next season?

In his first news conference since a fatal crash and a string of player arrests, head coach Kirby Smart said players have no choice but to take what they do on and off the field seriously.

"Anytime we have players arrested we discipline players. That's common place," he told reporters Tuesday. "We've had players face suspension."

Smart said the team had a session over the summer, showing players the dangers of street racing and speeding, with examples out of Gwinnett County.

"We try to educate and let out players know of that risk," he said.

He said the sessions are protocol and also address alcohol consumption and domestic violence seminars.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart addresses reporters Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Months after those talks, UGA football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash on the same day as Georgia's National Championship parade. Investigators say speed was a factor.

The victim's families are still on players' minds.

"We started a thing where we text them every week to make sure they're okay," said UGA football player Zion Logue.

Weeks after the fatal crash, Athens-Clarke County Police arrested All-SEC linebacker Jamon Dumas Johnson for street racing and reckless driving related to a January incident. And about two weeks ago, authorities arrested former UGA star Jalen Carter on similar charges in connection to the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy.

Jalen Carter booking photo (Courtesy of Athens-Clarke Police Department)

Smart says there will be consequences, but wouldn't go into specifics until after court proceedings are complete.

When asked if he has executed proper control and oversight of the program, Smart said "we've got complete control of our program."

"Do kids make mistakes? Yes. Young student athletes make mistakes. They do," he said. "It happens all across the country."

Meantime, the players say they are pressing on with purpose.

"It's not like spring ball starts, and we forget about that. They are forever a part of this program. We have to lean on and love each other," Ladd McConkey said.