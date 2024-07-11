Trevor Etienne: Georgia running back's DUI charges dropped after plea deal

article

University of Georgia running back Trevor Etienne has reportedly taken a plea deal in connection with his arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this year.

The Florida transfer appeared in an Athens courtroom Wednesday morning for a hearing, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

An officer arrested Etienne in March on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield, jail records show.

According to the field case report, in the early morning hours of March 24, an officer noticed a gray sedan driving erratically and at high speeds before stopping the car in front of the Retreat on Milledge apartments, which is an upscale student housing complex.

Etienne reportedly confirmed that he had been drinking, telling the officer that he was "just trying to get home." He did not consent to any sobriety tests and told the officer he could push his car home instead of driving.

"During this interaction with Etienne, he continuously sways back and forth while standing on flat ground. His eyes were glossed over, and his speech was slurred," the officer wrote.

Trevor Etienne (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office)

After pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge and guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation, his charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dropped, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

According to the newspaper, the 20-year-old received a sentence of 12 months of probation and was ordered to pay two fines totaling $1,392.

Etienne will also have to complete community service, a substance abuse evaluation, and an alcohol risk reduction program.

Before transferring to Georgia, Etienne played two seasons with the Florida Gators. His older brother, Travis Etienne, Jr., is the running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.