Veteran's brain returned to family in cardboard box, lawsuit claims

A Philadelphia family is suing two funeral homes after discovering their deceased son’s brain sealed in a cardboard box among his personal belongings.

What we know:

Lawrence and Abbey Butler filed the lawsuit after the remains of their son, Timothy Garlington, were mishandled following his death in November 2023.

The Butlers had hired Southern Cremations and Funerals at Cheatham Hill in Mariett to prepare Garlington’s body and transport it to Nix and Nix Funeral Home in Philadelphia. Days later, the couple visited the Philadelphia funeral home to retrieve their son’s belongings. Among them was a sealed red cardboard box.

The lawsuit states the Butlers transported the box in their car for days before noticing the odor and leaking fluid. It was only after contacting the Georgia funeral home that they learned it contained their son’s brain.

What they're saying:

Attorney L. Chris Stewart, who represents the family, said the Butlers had no idea what was inside.

"After a few days the box started smelling like what they said death, and when they grabbed the box it was covered in a fluid that got all over them and they took it in the home and put it on the back porch," Stewart said. "Not knowing what it was they inquired with Southern Cremations in Georgia and they were informed that it was their son's brain."

Stewart said the ordeal has left the family devastated.

"The family has been destroyed twice," he said.

The Butlers’ lawsuit accuses both funeral homes of gross misconduct and emotional distress.

The other side:

Staff at Southern Cremations referred FOX 5 to their corporate office, where a spokesperson declined to comment.

Julian Nix, owner of Nix and Nix Funeral Home, said by phone Friday that his business was not responsible for the incident.

"Any body parts should be in the body. I don't understand why they would send his brains in a box, a regular box," Nix said.

He added that his funeral home immediately alerted state officials after making the discovery and was cleared of any wrongdoing.

"We immediately reported it to the state board and the medical examiner for inspection," Nix said. "When the state board investigated, they said that we did everything correct."