Hall County crash: Car wedged under semitruck in deadly crash

The Brief A 41-year-old Duluth man died Friday morning after his car crashed into the back of a stopped semitruck on Cornelia Highway in Hall County. Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators say the car became wedged under the truck's rear bumper at the intersection of Kubota Way. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed for three hours following the 2:40 a.m. collision while the Accident Investigation Unit worked the scene.



Alfredo Michael Lizano Bravo, 41, died early Friday morning when his car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer stopped at a red light on Cornelia Highway.

Fatal Cornelia Highway crash

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Alfredo Michael Lizano Bravo of Duluth. Investigators determined a tractor-trailer was stopped at a red light on Cornelia Highway southbound at Kubota Way just after 2:40 a.m. Lizano Bravo was traveling southbound when his passenger car hit the rear of the truck.

The car became wedged underneath the rear bumper of the truck, and Lizano Bravo died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not have any injuries.

The sheriff's office confirmed the southbound lanes were closed for three hours during the investigation.

Hall County traffic impact

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if any criminal charges are expected for the truck driver. Investigators have not yet released details regarding the speed of the passenger car.

Crash site investigation

Timeline:

The collision happened early Friday morning, with the first reports coming in shortly after 2:40 a.m. Emergency crews and the Accident Investigation Unit remained on Cornelia Highway until approximately 5:40 a.m. to clear the wreckage and gather evidence.