Midtown Atlanta sewer work to close part of 10th Street

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The Brief A portion of 10th Street in Midtown will close beginning Wednesday for sewer repair work. The closure will affect the eastbound lane between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive. Atlanta officials said the project is expected to last about four weeks.



Drivers in Midtown Atlanta should prepare for traffic changes this week as a new roadwork project begins along 10th Street.

What we know:

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said part of 10th Street will close starting Wednesday for sewer repairs.

The construction will impact the eastbound lane between Charles Allen Drive and Monroe Drive.

Officials said the repair project is expected to continue for about four weeks.

Crews will work overnight on weekdays from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. Construction activity will continue around the clock on weekends until the project is complete.

What you can do:

Motorists traveling through Midtown are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays in the area during the closure.