Piedmont Henry to open new patient tower Wednesday

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The Brief Piedmont Henry Hospital will open a new patient tower Wednesday as part of a $212 million expansion. The project adds 96 inpatient beds, increasing the hospital’s total capacity to 355 beds. The expansion also includes new operating rooms, a dining area and a kitchen.



Piedmont Henry Hospital is preparing to open a new patient tower Wednesday as part of a major hospital expansion project.

What we know:

The $212 million addition will bring 96 new inpatient beds to the hospital, increasing its total bed capacity to 355.

Hospital officials said the project also adds three operating rooms, bringing the total number of surgical suites to 17.

The expansion further includes a new dining area and kitchen designed to support patients, visitors and staff.