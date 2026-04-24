Weekend rain unlikely to help wildfire situation in South Georgia

The Brief Wildfires burning more than 35,000 acres with low containment. Rain expected but uneven, with South Georgia missing most. Ongoing drought and dry conditions fueling fire danger.



Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms could develop across North Georgia and metro Atlanta this weekend, with brief downpours possible during the afternoon hours. However, the system is not expected to bring widespread or steady rainfall, and many communities may see less than an inch of precipitation through Monday.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Scattered storms return to North Georgia this weekend

That limited rainfall is a concern for South Georgia, where drought conditions remain most severe and wildfires continue to burn. The region along the Georgia-Florida line is considered the epicenter of the state’s drought, yet forecast models show it receiving the least amount of rain in the coming days.

At least two major fires are causing concern, including a massive blaze in Clinch County that has burned more than 30,000 acres and another in Brantley County that has scorched roughly 5,000 acres. Both fires remain only 10 to 15 percent contained, allowing flames to continue spreading in dry conditions.

The Brantley County fire is drawing particular attention because it is closer to populated areas near the I-95 corridor, where evacuations have been reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: Brantley County wildfire destroys 87 homes, threatens more

Smoke from the fires is also impacting air quality across parts of Georgia and neighboring states, especially along the coast and into the Carolinas. While metro Atlanta remains at moderate levels, officials warn that sensitive groups, including those with respiratory or heart conditions, could still be affected.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says the lack of widespread, soaking rain — particularly in South Georgia — means wildfire risks are likely to remain elevated, with drought conditions continuing to fuel the fires.