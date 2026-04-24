WEEKEND FORECAST: Scattered storms return to North Georgia this weekend

The Brief Hazy skies possible Friday as wildfire smoke shifts, but air quality improves. Scattered showers and storms return Saturday, though not everyone will see rain. Drier weather arrives Sunday before more rain chances next week.



After days of dry conditions across North Georgia, a shift in the weather pattern is finally bringing the chance for rain this weekend.

What we know:

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is still tracking large wildfires burning in South Georgia, including fires in Clinch and Brantley counties that remain only partially contained. While smoke has caused air quality concerns in recent days, conditions have improved across North Georgia, with no air quality alerts in place Friday.

Breakout Forecast:

🌤️ Friday: Warm with hazy skies, slight chance of a stray shower

🌧️ Saturday: Scattered showers and storms, not a washout

🌤️ Sunday: Drier with partial sunshine returning

🌦️ Next Week: More rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday

Some haze could still be visible in the sky as smoke shifts east and northeast, but the bigger focus is the return of rain chances. A weak system could bring an isolated shower or storm later Friday, though most areas are expected to stay dry.

A more noticeable change arrives Saturday as a front moves into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, though not everyone will see rain. Severe weather is not expected at this time.

By Sunday, conditions begin to dry out again, with some sunshine returning. However, the pattern stays active into next week, with additional chances for rain returning by Tuesday and Wednesday.