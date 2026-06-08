Death investigation underway at Johns Creek home early Monday

The Brief Johns Creek police spent several hours investigating at a home on Hillbrook Trace overnight. Multiple vehicles from the medical examiner's office were seen at the scene as the investigation continued into the morning. It has been confirmed that a death investigation is underway. No other details have been released.



Johns Creek police continued a death investigation for several hours overnight and into Monday morning at a home in a residential neighborhood on Hillbrook Trace.

What we know:

Multiple police vehicles were parked outside the home as officers processed the scene. Authorities remained at the residence for hours, with investigators seen moving in and out of the house.

The investigation took place in a quiet neighborhood with limited street lighting and little foot traffic early in the morning.

A call related to the incident came in late Sunday night, according to information gathered at the scene. During the investigation, several vehicles from the medical examiner's office were observed at the scene and it was later confirmed that a death investigation was underway.

What we don't know:

Johns Creek police have not released specific information about what occurred at the home, and officials have not said whether any arrests have been made or are possible.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Authorities said additional information could be released later Monday.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.