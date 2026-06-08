Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway at Johns Creek home early Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Johns Creek
Updated June 8, 2026 6:56 AM EDT Published June 8, 2026 5:38 AM EDT
Death investigation underway in Johns Creek
Death investigation underway in Johns Creek

Death investigation underway in Johns Creek

Police are investigating a death in a Johns Creek neighborhood. A home on Hillbrook Trace is the center of the investigation. Limited details have been released at this time. 

The Brief

    • Johns Creek police spent several hours investigating at a home on Hillbrook Trace overnight.
    • Multiple vehicles from the medical examiner's office were seen at the scene as the investigation continued into the morning.
    • It has been confirmed that a death investigation is underway. No other details have been released.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - Johns Creek police continued a death investigation for several hours overnight and into Monday morning at a home in a residential neighborhood on Hillbrook Trace.

What we know:

Multiple police vehicles were parked outside the home as officers processed the scene. Authorities remained at the residence for hours, with investigators seen moving in and out of the house.

The investigation took place in a quiet neighborhood with limited street lighting and little foot traffic early in the morning.

A call related to the incident came in late Sunday night, according to information gathered at the scene. During the investigation, several vehicles from the medical examiner's office were observed at the scene and it was later confirmed that a death investigation was underway.

What we don't know:

Johns Creek police have not released specific information about what occurred at the home, and officials have not said whether any arrests have been made or are possible.

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Authorities said additional information could be released later Monday.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report with information gathered at the scene by a reporter and photojournalist. 

Johns CreekFulton CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews