Gunfire in Stockbridge leaves 14-year-old dead and 12-year-old girl injured

The Brief Stockbridge police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Lakeview Place that killed a 14-year-old boy and injured a 12-year-old girl Wednesday afternoon. The girl was rushed to a local hospital, where she remains under medical care following the gunfire. Detectives are gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine what caused the violent outbreak.



A 14-year-old boy was killed, and a 12-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Stockbridge, according to police.

Stockbridge Police response

What we know:

Officers rushed to a home in the 200 block of Lakeview Place around 3:24 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of gunfire, police said. When emergency crews arrived, they found a teen and a child at the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is recovering. The 14-year-old boy died at the scene, according to investigators. Detectives and crime scene specialists are searching the area for physical evidence and interviewing people who may have seen what happened.

Unfolding investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led up to the shooting or if they have identified any suspects. Because the case involves young victims and remains open, police said they cannot share further specifics right now.

What they're saying:

Department officials expressed support for the victims' families following the tragedy.

"Our hearts are with the families, friends, and all those impacted by this tragic incident," the Stockbridge Police Department said. "We ask the community to keep those affected in their thoughts and to allow investigators the time and space necessary to determine exactly what occurred."