Blood trail leads to suspect in MARTA bus shooting

The Brief A MARTA bus shooting in Sandy Springs left a man and a woman hospitalized Wednesday night after a gun accidentally discharged onboard. Investigators say a bullet passed through the gunman's arm and struck a female passenger in the knee at the intersection of Roswell Road and Glenridge Road. Officers tracked a blood trail to arrest the male suspect, who faces aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges upon hospital release.



A man and a woman were hospitalized Wednesday night after an accidental gun discharge aboard a MARTA bus near Roswell Road and Glenridge Road in Sandy Springs, according to police.

Sandy Springs Police investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to reports of gunfire on MARTA bus route 5 around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Roswell Road and Glenridge Road. Investigators say a man's gun accidentally went off, firing a single bullet through his own left forearm and into an innocent woman's knee area.

The injured woman stayed on the bus while the suspect ran eastbound on Glenridge Road toward 5395 Roswell Road. Officers followed a blood trail into the Church of Scientology parking lot, where they located and arrested the man.

Paramedics transported the suspect to North Fulton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was also transported to the hospital and police noted she was in stable condition. Authorities confirmed the suspect will be booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of reckless conduct and aggravated assault upon his medical release.

Five other passengers and the bus driver were on board at the time of the gunfire, but none suffered injuries. MARTA Police took the lead on the investigation while officers transported the uninjured riders away on a separate bus.

Suspect's identity

What we don't know:

MARTA Police have not yet released the identity of the man facing charges in connection with the shooting. Investigators are still trying to determine how or why the firearm discharged inside the bus.

Officers spent several hours searching the area around the scene, but authorities have not confirmed if they recovered the weapon.