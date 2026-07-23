Atlanta police arrest suspect after fatal June apartment shooting
ATLANTA - Authorities have arrested Aloni Evans in connection with a fatal shooting that left one man dead at an Atlanta apartment complex on June 14.
What we know:
On Wednesday morning, members of the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 26-year-old Aloni Evans into custody in the 5300 block of Cobb Drive in Smyrna.
Evans was then taken to police headquarters for questioning and processing.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet shared what led to the shooting.
The backstory:
The arrest is connected to a June 14 shooting at a Magnolia Street NW apartment. Responding to an 8:04 a.m. 'person down' call, officers found an unresponsive man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
What's next:
Formal charges are pending as the investigation moves forward, according to police.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department.