Atlanta police arrest suspect after fatal June apartment shooting

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The Brief Authorities took 26-year-old Aloni Evans into custody Wednesday morning in connection with an Atlanta apartment complex shooting. The arrest stems from a June 14 homicide where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound. Evans was transported to police headquarters for questioning as investigators work to finalize formal charges.



Authorities have arrested Aloni Evans in connection with a fatal shooting that left one man dead at an Atlanta apartment complex on June 14.

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, members of the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force took 26-year-old Aloni Evans into custody in the 5300 block of Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

Evans was then taken to police headquarters for questioning and processing.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet shared what led to the shooting.

The backstory:

The arrest is connected to a June 14 shooting at a Magnolia Street NW apartment. Responding to an 8:04 a.m. 'person down' call, officers found an unresponsive man inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What's next:

Formal charges are pending as the investigation moves forward, according to police.