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2 women arrested after Atlanta air conditioning robbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 23, 2026 1:09 PM EDT
Published July 23, 2026 1:09 PM EDT
article

Ms. Alexis Avery and Ms. Chyneka Batista (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two women were jailed in Atlanta after police said they robbed a homeowner at gunpoint and stripped copper wire from his air conditioning unit.
    • Officers found a receipt inside the suspects' car revealing the stolen metal had already been sold.
    • Police identified the suspects as Alexis Avery and Chyneka Batista, who now face multiple felony charges.

ATLANTA - Two women were arrested after police said they broke into a home, threatened a resident with a gun, and stole copper wire from an air conditioner.

What we know:

On July 6, officers responded to a report of a home robbery on Meador Way SE. 

The resident told officers that one woman entered his home without permission and pointed a handgun at him. While that happened, a second woman damaged his air conditioner outside and pulled out the copper wiring before both women fled.  

Security cameras in the neighborhood captured the two suspects getting into a getaway car nearby. Police located the vehicle a short time later and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers found a receipt showing that the stolen copper wire had already been sold to a local recycling center for $44. 

Police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Alexis Avery and 48-year-old Chyneka Batista. Both women were taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail. 

Batista faces charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, two counts of felony theft by taking, criminal damage to property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Avery was charged with felony theft by taking, criminal damage to property, battery, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. 

The video of the arrest can be viewed here.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the suspects knew the resident or if the home was selected at random.

The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department.

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