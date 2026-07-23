2 women arrested after Atlanta air conditioning robbery

article

The Brief Two women were jailed in Atlanta after police said they robbed a homeowner at gunpoint and stripped copper wire from his air conditioning unit. Officers found a receipt inside the suspects' car revealing the stolen metal had already been sold. Police identified the suspects as Alexis Avery and Chyneka Batista, who now face multiple felony charges.



Two women were arrested after police said they broke into a home, threatened a resident with a gun, and stole copper wire from an air conditioner.

What we know:

On July 6, officers responded to a report of a home robbery on Meador Way SE.

The resident told officers that one woman entered his home without permission and pointed a handgun at him. While that happened, a second woman damaged his air conditioner outside and pulled out the copper wiring before both women fled.

Security cameras in the neighborhood captured the two suspects getting into a getaway car nearby. Police located the vehicle a short time later and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers found a receipt showing that the stolen copper wire had already been sold to a local recycling center for $44.

Police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Alexis Avery and 48-year-old Chyneka Batista. Both women were taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Batista faces charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, two counts of felony theft by taking, criminal damage to property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Avery was charged with felony theft by taking, criminal damage to property, battery, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

The video of the arrest can be viewed here.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the suspects knew the resident or if the home was selected at random.