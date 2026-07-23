2 women arrested after Atlanta air conditioning robbery
ATLANTA - Two women were arrested after police said they broke into a home, threatened a resident with a gun, and stole copper wire from an air conditioner.
What we know:
On July 6, officers responded to a report of a home robbery on Meador Way SE.
The resident told officers that one woman entered his home without permission and pointed a handgun at him. While that happened, a second woman damaged his air conditioner outside and pulled out the copper wiring before both women fled.
Security cameras in the neighborhood captured the two suspects getting into a getaway car nearby. Police located the vehicle a short time later and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers found a receipt showing that the stolen copper wire had already been sold to a local recycling center for $44.
Police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Alexis Avery and 48-year-old Chyneka Batista. Both women were taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
Batista faces charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, two counts of felony theft by taking, criminal damage to property, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. Avery was charged with felony theft by taking, criminal damage to property, battery, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
The video of the arrest can be viewed here.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether the suspects knew the resident or if the home was selected at random.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered from a press release by the Atlanta Police Department.