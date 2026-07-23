Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old woman, police say

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The Brief Amari Haugabook, 19, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman on July 6 on Old Hapeville Road. Police have not released Haugabook's specific charges or the woman's identity, but stated that charges will be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds.



A homicide suspect was taken into custody in connection with a 19-year-old woman's shooting death earlier this month, according to Atlanta Police.

What we know:

Law enforcement authorities said that the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit, with the help of the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, arrested Amari Haugabook, 19, on Thursday. The suspect was taken to the Atlanta Police Public Safety Headquarters where investigators will interview the suspect.

The shooting happened on July 6 in the 2600 block of Old Hapeville Road around 10 p.m. Police learned that the woman had been taken to the hospital, arriving in a private vehicle. She later died.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly released details about the victim. It's unclear what led up to the gunfire.

Police have not released Haugabook's specific charges, but stated that charges will be forthcoming as the investigation unfolds.