Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots reach combined $1.3 billion

The Brief Georgia lottery jackpots for Mega Millions and Powerball surpassed $1.3 billion as multiple local players hit massive secondary cash prizes. Lucky lottery tickets were sold at retailers in Tifton, Savannah and Waverly, alongside two major online mobile app winners. The next Powerball and Mega Millions drawings are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night with hundreds of millions at stake.



Georgia lottery jackpots surpassed $1.3 billion Thursday as players across the state scored major prizes in recent Powerball, Mega Millions and Diggi Games drawings.

Georgia lottery winning numbers

By the numbers:

A player won $50,000 in Wednesday's Powerball drawing with a ticket from Flash Foods #0173, located at 1002 W. 8th St. in Tifton. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 22, 50, 58, with Powerball 1 and Power Play 3X.

Two players won $7,500 each playing Millionaire for Life. One purchased a ticket for Tuesday's drawing at El Cheapo Station, 902 Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah, matching numbers 2, 4, 24, 36, 45 and Millionaire Ball 5.

The second $7,500 prize went to a ticket bought for Wednesday's drawing at Friendly Express #0078, 2052 Dover Bluff Road in Waverly. That draw produced numbers 25, 38, 44, 45, 47 and Millionaire Ball 5.

Two digital players claimed major prizes playing Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

A Stone Mountain player won $11,872 playing Max Treasure's Ancient Adventures on Tuesday. Another player in Savannah won $10,000 playing Reef Riches on Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday drawings

What's next:

Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $743 million, carrying a $323.4 million cash option. The drawing takes place Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $600 million with a $266.4 million cash option. The drawing occurs Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

The information in this story was gathered from a Georgia Lottery press release, which detailed recent winning ticket sales and upcoming jackpot totals.