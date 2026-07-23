Man wanted after using rifle and SUV to batter Henry County home, police say

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The Brief Henry County police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly smashed a home's windows with a rifle and then used an SUV to ram into the home. Ernest Scott faces charges of second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to authorities. Police did not say if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the incident or if any injuries were reported.



A man is wanted and considered armed and dangerous after he smashed the windows of a Henry County home with a rifle and then rammed the house with an SUV, according to police.

What we know:

Police said that on Tuesday, Ernest Scott pulled up to a Henry County home in a red Ford Expedition and used a rifle to break out the front windows.

Authorities said after breaking the windows, he then drove through the locked gate of the home and intentionally rammed the back of the home, causing extensive damage.

Police added that he then used the rifle to break the rear windshield of a 2015 BMW at the home.

Scott faces second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

What we don't know:

Police did not reveal Scott's motive. It's unclear if he specifically targeted the home or if this was a random act. Authorities also did not reveal the exact neighborhood or street where the incident occurred.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident or if anyone was hurt.

Scott's current whereabouts and his relationship to the victim remain unknown.

What you can do:

The Henry County Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Williams at 770-288-8339, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips to 770-220-7009.