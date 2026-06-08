Overnight fire damages apartment building on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW

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The Brief A fire tore through a two-story apartment building on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard overnight. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. Several apartments were damaged, and the number of displaced residents is not yet known.



An overnight fire damaged multiple apartments at a two-story residential building on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in Atlanta.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the blaze and worked to contain the flames that spread through parts of the building.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage has not been fully released, and authorities have not yet said how many residents may have been displaced by the fire.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.