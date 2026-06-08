Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb officer stabbed, suspect injured during violent encounter

By  and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated June 8, 2026 9:53 AM EDT Published June 8, 2026 9:01 AM EDT
Witness describes hearing shooting in DeKalb County
Witness describes hearing shooting in DeKalb County

Witness describes hearing shooting in DeKalb County

A witness described hearing the shooting on Monday morning involving a DeKalb County police officer who had been stabbed. The suspect is in critical condition. Police were still on the scene of the incident at noon Monday. 

The Brief

    • A DeKalb County police officer was stabbed while investigating a suspicious person on DeKalb Industrial Way.
    • The officer shot the suspect during the encounter, and the suspect is in critical condition.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County police officer was stabbed and a suspect was critically injured during a violent encounter on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police. 

What we know:

According to DeKalb County police, officers were investigating a suspicious man in the 2900 block of North Decatur Road near DeKalb Industrial Way when an encounter turned violent.

Police said the suspect stabbed an officer once during the incident. The officer then fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and was reported to be stable with what police described as a moderate injury.

The suspect was critically injured.

The incident reportedly happened at a vacant building near a self-storage facility. A witness who was nearby said she heard three gunshots around 8:10 a.m. and immediately recognized the sounds as gunfire.

NOTE: Police initially reported that the suspect was killed in the shooting. At 9:48 a.m., they sent an email stating that the suspect is in critical condition and not deceased. 

DeKalb officer, suspect hospitalized after encounter
DeKalb officer, suspect hospitalized after encounter

DeKalb officer, suspect hospitalized after encounter

A DeKalb County police officer was stabbed and a suspect was critically injured during a violent encounter on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police. This is a breaking news update. 

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time. 

What's next:

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, DeKalb County police requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Police said any additional information about the shooting will be released by the GBI.

The Source

  • Information for the above came from observation of the scene and information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. This story has been updated since its original publication. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNewsInstastories