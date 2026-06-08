DeKalb officer stabbed, suspect injured during violent encounter

The Brief A DeKalb County police officer was stabbed while investigating a suspicious person on DeKalb Industrial Way. The officer shot the suspect during the encounter, and the suspect is in critical condition. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.



A DeKalb County police officer was stabbed and a suspect was critically injured during a violent encounter on Monday morning, according to DeKalb County police.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County police, officers were investigating a suspicious man in the 2900 block of North Decatur Road near DeKalb Industrial Way when an encounter turned violent.

Police said the suspect stabbed an officer once during the incident. The officer then fired their weapon, striking the suspect.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital and was reported to be stable with what police described as a moderate injury.

The suspect was critically injured.

The incident reportedly happened at a vacant building near a self-storage facility. A witness who was nearby said she heard three gunshots around 8:10 a.m. and immediately recognized the sounds as gunfire.

NOTE: Police initially reported that the suspect was killed in the shooting. At 9:48 a.m., they sent an email stating that the suspect is in critical condition and not deceased.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

What's next:

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, DeKalb County police requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

Police said any additional information about the shooting will be released by the GBI.