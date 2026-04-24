Gov. Kemp touring South Georgia wildfire damage, meeting crews

The Brief Gov. Kemp touring South Georgia wildfire damage Friday. Fires have burned more than 38,000 acres statewide. Evacuations, drought and wind fueling ongoing fire danger.



Gov. Brian Kemp is visiting South Georgia Friday to assess damage from rapidly growing wildfires and meet with emergency crews battling the blazes.

What we know:

The governor is expected to visit Brantley County, where the Highway 82 fire has expanded significantly in recent days, destroying dozens of homes and threatening hundreds more as flames continue to spread through dry, rural areas.

Gov. Kemp is expected to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Check back here at that time for a livestream.

State officials say more than 38,000 acres have burned across Georgia in the past week, with the largest fires located in Brantley and Clinch counties. Fire crews from multiple agencies are working around the clock to contain the blazes, which remain only partially controlled.

Kemp’s visit comes as a state of emergency remains in effect for dozens of counties south of metro Atlanta, allowing additional resources — including the potential use of the National Guard — to assist in firefighting efforts.

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In Brantley County, shifting winds and low humidity have fueled the fire’s growth, prompting evacuations and nightly curfews in some areas. Officials warn conditions could worsen as weather patterns remain unfavorable and meaningful rainfall remains uncertain.

A second major wildfire in Clinch and Echols counties has scorched tens of thousands of acres, with crews facing difficult terrain and persistent drought conditions that continue to drive fire activity.

Authorities say no fatalities have been reported, but hundreds of residents have been forced to evacuate as the fires threaten homes, timberland and agricultural resources.

Smoke from the fires has also spread across much of the state, at times impacting air quality in metro Atlanta and surrounding regions.