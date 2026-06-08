19-year-old drowns at Panther Creek Falls

The Brief A 19-year-old Jonesboro resident tragically drowned on Sunday afternoon at Panther Creek Falls. Emergency rescue crews located and recovered the victim's body from 12 feet of water. Officials confirmed that witnesses saw the drowning, which has been ruled an accidental death.



A 19-year-old Jonesboro man has tragically died after an accidental drowning at Panther Creek Falls on Sunday afternoon, prompting emergency recovery efforts through rugged Habersham County terrain.

What we know:

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens responded at approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday to Panther Creek Falls in Habersham County. When they arrived, emergency crews recovered the body of 19-year-old Reginal Starks of Jonesboro. His body was located in 12 feet of water.

State game wardens assisted crews from Habersham County Fire and Rabun County Search and Rescue with the recovery.

First responders had to transport the victim approximately 900 yards through highly rugged terrain to reach the nearest road. The victim was then turned over to the Habersham County Coroner’s Office.

According to official reports, witnesses saw the drowning occur. Following an initial investigation, the coroner's office officially determined the drowning to be accidental.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details regarding what led up to the incident or whether Starks was swimming with friends at the time of the drowning.

What they're saying:

Local officials are urging visitors to exercise extreme caution when navigating regional waterways and wilderness trails.

Following the tragic event, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office requested that the public respect the privacy of the victim’s family during this difficult time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time," Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire said in a statement.