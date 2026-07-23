Mountain View Road murder: Man wanted in Oakwood store shooting captured

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The Brief Authorities in Augusta arrested murder suspect Antwane Thurmond at a motel following a weeklong statewide search, officials said. Investigators charged the 45-year-old man with killing his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store on July 16. Special law enforcement teams took him into custody without incident, and he will face charges in Hall County.



A weeklong manhunt for a man accused of killing his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store ended Thursday afternoon with an arrest in Augusta.

What we know:

Members of a regional task force captured 45-year-old Antwane Sintell Thurmond at 4:10 p.m. Thursday at the Motel 6 on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Deputies said Thurmond was alone in a room when officers took him into custody without incident.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Community Supervision and Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Thurmond is currently held in Richmond County and will be transported to the Hall County Jail.

Timeline:

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on July 16 at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road. Deputies said 44-year-old Tia Vidon Keith went inside to shop and returned to her car, where Thurmond was sitting in the passenger seat.

Thurmond shot Keith multiple times while inside the vehicle before she managed to escape back into the store. Investigators said Thurmond followed her inside and shot her again on the store floor, where she died.

A store clerk called 911 at 9:40 p.m. while hiding inside with a customer. Neither the clerk nor the customer suffered injuries during the shooting.

The backstory:

Thurmond ran from the convenience store in his vehicle immediately after the attack, sparking an intense search across the region. Investigators later recovered his vehicle and executed a search warrant at a home in Metro Atlanta, where they found evidence while Thurmond remained on the run.

Authorities previously warned the public that Thurmond was armed and dangerous, noting his distinctive neck tattoo reading "ROMANS 12:19" and a prosthetic lower left leg.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Thurmond will be extradited back to Hall County to face formal court proceedings. It is also unknown if he will face additional criminal charges in Richmond County related to his capture.