Mountain View Road murder: 'Armed and dangerous' man with distinctive tattoo wanted
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A massive law enforcement manhunt is underway after authorities identified the man accused of ambushing and murdering his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store.
Mountain View Road murder
What we know:
Hall County sheriff's investigators are searching for Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, of Oakwood, following the fatal shooting of Tia Vidon Keith, 44.
Surveillance footage from the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road captured suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond inside the business during the armed ambush that left a Gainesville hair salon owner dead on July 16, 2026 (Hall County Sheriff's Offi
Deputies, investigators and the Warrant Service Unit have tracked Thurmond's movements across the region since the crime occurred. Authorities recovered the vehicle Thurmond initially used to leave the store and executed a search warrant at a home in metro Atlanta.
While the residential search turned up unspecified evidence, Thurmond remains at large and is believed to be moving around to elude capture, according to the sheriff's office.
Hall County deputies are tracking wanted suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond across Metro Atlanta after business surveillance cameras captured him chasing and firing at the victim inside an Oakwood food mart on July 16, 2026 (Hall County Sheriff's Offic
The backstory:
The attack happened Thursday night at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road, where Thurmond allegedly shot Keith multiple times inside and outside the business before stealing her vehicle to escape.
Store owner Farooq Khan told FOX 5's Denise Dillon on Friday that his business surveillance footage captured the armed man chasing the running victim into the store while firing shots. A store employee took cover behind the counter and called 911, but Keith died from her injuries at the scene.
Investigators highlighted surveillance images showing suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond's prosthetic lower left leg, noting that he walks with a distinct slight limp, as the regional manhunt continues following a fatal Mountain View Road shooting on J
Search for wanted suspect
What we don't know:
Officials do not know what type of vehicle Thurmond may currently be driving as he attempts to escape law enforcement. Investigators have not yet detailed what specific evidence was uncovered during the metro Atlanta residential search warrant execution.
Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, who is wanted for malice murder after allegedly ambushing and fatally shooting his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store on July 16, 2026 (Hall Cou
It also remains unclear exactly how Thurmond managed to enter Keith's parked vehicle undetected while she was inside the store before the ambush began.
Distinctive suspect descriptions
By the numbers:
Thurmond is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 212 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The 45-year-old suspect has a prosthetic lower left leg and walks with a notable slight limp.
He has multiple tattoos, including a highly visible neck tattoo that reads "ROMANS 12:19."
Authorities released photos of wanted murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond's distinctive tattoos, including a highly visible neck piece reading "ROMANS 12:19," to help the public identify him as he evades capture following a fatal Oakwood shooting
Community safety warning
What you can do:
Thurmond is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him should not approach him but should call 911 immediately.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office warns the public that Mountain View Road murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond is armed and dangerous, advising anyone who recognizes his distinct physical descriptions or prosthetic leg to call 911 immediately foll
Members of the public with any information about his location can call 770-503-3232 or email IntelRequest@hallcounty.org. Authorities noted that all tips can be submitted anonymously.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official press releases provided by the Hall County Sheriff's Office, as well as on-scene reporting from FOX5, which spoke with authorities, convenience store owner Farooq Khan and family members.