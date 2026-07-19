Mountain View Road murder: 'Armed and dangerous' man with distinctive tattoo wanted

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The Brief Investigators are hunting for 45-year-old Antwane Sintell Thurmond after a fatal Mountain View Road murder at an Oakwood convenience store. Authorities identified the victim as 44-year-old Tia Vidon Keith, a local hair salon owner and the suspect's former live-in girlfriend. The suspect has a prosthetic lower left leg, a distinct neck tattoo and remains at large after his vehicle was recovered by police.



A massive law enforcement manhunt is underway after authorities identified the man accused of ambushing and murdering his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store.

Mountain View Road murder

What we know:

Hall County sheriff's investigators are searching for Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, of Oakwood, following the fatal shooting of Tia Vidon Keith, 44.

Surveillance footage from the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road captured suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond inside the business during the armed ambush that left a Gainesville hair salon owner dead on July 16, 2026 (Hall County Sheriff's Offi Expand

Deputies, investigators and the Warrant Service Unit have tracked Thurmond's movements across the region since the crime occurred. Authorities recovered the vehicle Thurmond initially used to leave the store and executed a search warrant at a home in metro Atlanta.

While the residential search turned up unspecified evidence, Thurmond remains at large and is believed to be moving around to elude capture, according to the sheriff's office.

Hall County deputies are tracking wanted suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond across Metro Atlanta after business surveillance cameras captured him chasing and firing at the victim inside an Oakwood food mart on July 16, 2026 (Hall County Sheriff's Offic Expand

The backstory:

The attack happened Thursday night at the Subhanallah Food Mart on Mountain View Road, where Thurmond allegedly shot Keith multiple times inside and outside the business before stealing her vehicle to escape.

Store owner Farooq Khan told FOX 5's Denise Dillon on Friday that his business surveillance footage captured the armed man chasing the running victim into the store while firing shots. A store employee took cover behind the counter and called 911, but Keith died from her injuries at the scene.

Investigators highlighted surveillance images showing suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond's prosthetic lower left leg, noting that he walks with a distinct slight limp, as the regional manhunt continues following a fatal Mountain View Road shooting on J Expand

Search for wanted suspect

What we don't know:

Officials do not know what type of vehicle Thurmond may currently be driving as he attempts to escape law enforcement. Investigators have not yet detailed what specific evidence was uncovered during the metro Atlanta residential search warrant execution.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators are searching for Antwane Sintell Thurmond, 45, who is wanted for malice murder after allegedly ambushing and fatally shooting his former girlfriend at an Oakwood convenience store on July 16, 2026 (Hall Cou Expand

It also remains unclear exactly how Thurmond managed to enter Keith's parked vehicle undetected while she was inside the store before the ambush began.

Distinctive suspect descriptions

By the numbers:

Thurmond is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs approximately 212 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The 45-year-old suspect has a prosthetic lower left leg and walks with a notable slight limp.

He has multiple tattoos, including a highly visible neck tattoo that reads "ROMANS 12:19."

Authorities released photos of wanted murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond's distinctive tattoos, including a highly visible neck piece reading "ROMANS 12:19," to help the public identify him as he evades capture following a fatal Oakwood shooting Expand

Community safety warning

What you can do:

Thurmond is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who spots him should not approach him but should call 911 immediately.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office warns the public that Mountain View Road murder suspect Antwane Sintell Thurmond is armed and dangerous, advising anyone who recognizes his distinct physical descriptions or prosthetic leg to call 911 immediately foll Expand

Members of the public with any information about his location can call 770-503-3232 or email IntelRequest@hallcounty.org. Authorities noted that all tips can be submitted anonymously.