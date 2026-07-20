Tactical team arrests man with hammer in Douglas County

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The Brief A man is in custody following a tense domestic dispute Monday after locking himself inside a basement with a hammer. Specialized emergency response units used a chemical agent to safely end the standoff without any injuries to the family or officers. Authorities removed the family from the home safely but have not yet announced what specific charges the suspect will face.



A domestic dispute call led to a tactical deployment in Douglas County on Monday after a man armed with a hammer barricaded himself inside a basement.

What we know:

Deputies rushed to a home on Marilla Street Monday after receiving a call about a domestic dispute and hearing screaming inside the property.

While deputies were speaking with the family, a man inside the home pulled out a hammer and locked himself in the basement.

Authorities safely removed the family members from the home and activated the sheriff's office emergency response team, known as the SERT team.

After the suspect refused to communicate consistently, tactical units deployed a chemical agent that caused loud booms and forced the man out of the home safely.

Deputies successfully resolved the entire incident without using any lethal force.

No family members, responding officers, or suspects suffered injuries during the tactical operation. Law enforcement confirmed that everyone involved was able to return home safely Monday.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Douglas County law enforcement arrested a man following a brief barricade situation on July 20, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific criminal charges that the man will face following the standoff. It remains unclear what sparked the initial domestic dispute or what specific chemical agent tactical units used to resolve the barricade situation.