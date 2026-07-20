DecaturFest draws over 140K visitors to Decatur Square during World Cup

The Brief Decatur Square is returning to normal after drawing over 140,000 people during a monthlong World Cup festival. Local businesses reported record-breaking sales days, non-stop activity and packed crowds throughout the entire event. City officials consider DecaturFest an overall success and may host a similar event for the Women's World Cup.



Decatur Square is slowly returning to normal following more than 30 days of free live music, concerts and watch parties held during the World Cup.

What we know:

The event, known as DecaturFest, drew more than 140,000 residents and visitors to the area. City officials deemed the festival an overall success, noting a significant positive economic impact for local shops, restaurants and bars. Some local pubs reported experiencing the single best sales days in the history of their businesses.

At Raging Burrito, a restaurant located directly on the square, staff reported non-stop activity throughout the festival's run, handling high volumes of dine-in customers, takeout orders and delivery services.

Following the outcome of the event, city officials noted they will consider hosting a similar festival for the Women's World Cup in the future.

What they're saying:

Sherry Jackman, director of tourism for the City of Decatur, said the festival was a success.

"It was unbelievably awesome. I think we are all so excited," Jackman said. "We had visitors from all over the world, all over the US and even local residents to watch games, heart concerts. We had some pubs tell us they have had best days in the history of their businesses."

Jackman added that the festival succeeded in its core goal of showing visitors that the city is a welcoming destination.

"It was just exciting to see the community come together regardless of who their team was. People came out, people had fun, people dancing and singing and cheering — it gives you hope," Jackman said.

Local business employees also noted the stark contrast in energy on the square during the event.

"It was crowded. This whole room was full, the whole patio was full. 'Everybody be calm, we will get to you.' We had to-go orders, DoorDash. There was a lot going on," said Ciarra Ward of Raging Burrito.

"There's so many great restaurants in the area, so it made me happy to see everyone enjoy, especially international people getting to enjoy the area," said Margaret Bell of Raging Burrito. "It was cool to see because it's never been so lively here before. Normally it's quiet, everyone walks through," Ward said.

What we don't know:

Specific total revenue numbers for the city and individual local businesses have not been released.