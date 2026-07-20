Douglasville property taxes: How rising home assessments affect homeowners
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The Douglasville City Council met Monday evening to discuss property taxes, which could increase for local homeowners whose assessed home values have gone up.
Douglasville property tax proposal
What we know:
The city is keeping the millage rate unchanged at 8.749 mills. City Manager Marcia Frazier said Douglas County requires cities to adjust millage rates based on assessed values. "Because assessed values have gone up to a certain amount, we do have to advertise for a tax increase," Frazier explained.
Under the current plan, some homeowners could see their property taxes rise by 7.23%. However, Frazier said "it depends on what someone’s assessed value is. If someone’s property values have gone down, their property taxes will go down as well."
Local residents express concern
What they're saying:
Homeowners in Douglasville were concerned that higher property taxes could strain tight budgets. Judy Psota said she is on a fixed income and cannot afford an increase. "Everybody is facing inflation prices," Psota said. "Things are going up, gas is going up. Nothing is going down."
Audrey Walker, a retired senior, warned that higher taxes would force difficult choices. Speaking about a potential tax hike, Walker said, "It could hurt. That means I'm going to have to either sacrifice on groceries or personal spending or even, I don’t want to say medication. I am retired. Also, the economy is not stable".
Options for Douglasville homeowners
What's next:
Homeowners who want to contest their property valuation can challenge their home’s assessed value directly with the Douglas County Assessor's Office. The Douglasville City Council will vote on the proposed millage rate on Aug. 3.
Specific tax impacts
What we don't know:
City officials have not yet confirmed the total number of Douglasville property owners who will see tax increases compared to those who will see reductions.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Christopher King, who reported live from the Douglasville City Council meeting, as well as statements from Douglasville City Manager Marcia Frazier and local homeowners Judy Psota and Audrey Walker.