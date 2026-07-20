Douglasville property taxes: How rising home assessments affect homeowners

The Brief Property taxes in Douglasville could rise for many residents due to higher home values, even though city leaders plan to keep the tax rate unchanged. Some homeowners could see a property tax increase of up to 7.23%, though taxes could decrease for those with lower property assessments. The Douglasville City Council met Monday to discuss the tax rate and is scheduled to hold a final vote on Aug. 3.



The Douglasville City Council met Monday evening to discuss property taxes, which could increase for local homeowners whose assessed home values have gone up.

Douglasville property tax proposal

What we know:

The city is keeping the millage rate unchanged at 8.749 mills. City Manager Marcia Frazier said Douglas County requires cities to adjust millage rates based on assessed values. "Because assessed values have gone up to a certain amount, we do have to advertise for a tax increase," Frazier explained.

Under the current plan, some homeowners could see their property taxes rise by 7.23%. However, Frazier said "it depends on what someone’s assessed value is. If someone’s property values have gone down, their property taxes will go down as well."

Local residents express concern

What they're saying:

Homeowners in Douglasville were concerned that higher property taxes could strain tight budgets. Judy Psota said she is on a fixed income and cannot afford an increase. "Everybody is facing inflation prices," Psota said. "Things are going up, gas is going up. Nothing is going down."

Audrey Walker, a retired senior, warned that higher taxes would force difficult choices. Speaking about a potential tax hike, Walker said, "It could hurt. That means I'm going to have to either sacrifice on groceries or personal spending or even, I don’t want to say medication. I am retired. Also, the economy is not stable".

Options for Douglasville homeowners

What's next:

Homeowners who want to contest their property valuation can challenge their home’s assessed value directly with the Douglas County Assessor's Office. The Douglasville City Council will vote on the proposed millage rate on Aug. 3.

Specific tax impacts

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet confirmed the total number of Douglasville property owners who will see tax increases compared to those who will see reductions.