2 arrested, 1 at large after Conyers police chase ends in I-20 crash

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The Brief Conyers police officers are investigating hotel car break-ins after a pursuit on I-20 led to a crash with a police cruiser on Tuesday morning. Authorities apprehended two suspects following a foot chase, while a third suspect remains on the run. Police used a PIT maneuver to halt the suspect's vehicle following reports of active break-ins at a local hotel.



Police are searching for a runaway suspect after an I-20 pursuit linked to a string of early morning hotel car break-ins ended in a collision with an officer's cruiser on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the Comfort Inn on Klondike Road around 3:17 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of active vehicle break-ins.

Dispatchers warned responding officers that the suspect's vehicle was fleeing the property, prompting police to give chase onto I-20 near Panola Road.

An officer executed a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing car, causing a crash with a Conyers police cruiser.

All three occupants jumped from the car and ran, but officers captured two of the suspects nearby while the third got away.

Authorities believe the group is responsible for 12 break-ins across three separate Conyers hotels.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Authorities on the scene of a crash on I-20 involving a Conyers police cruiser on July 21, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of the two suspects taken into custody. Investigators have not provided a physical description of the third suspect who ran from the crash scene. Officials have also not disclosed whether any officers or suspects were hurt in the collision.