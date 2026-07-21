2 arrested, 1 at large after Conyers police chase ends in I-20 crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a runaway suspect after an I-20 pursuit linked to a string of early morning hotel car break-ins ended in a collision with an officer's cruiser on Tuesday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the Comfort Inn on Klondike Road around 3:17 a.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of active vehicle break-ins.
Dispatchers warned responding officers that the suspect's vehicle was fleeing the property, prompting police to give chase onto I-20 near Panola Road.
An officer executed a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing car, causing a crash with a Conyers police cruiser.
All three occupants jumped from the car and ran, but officers captured two of the suspects nearby while the third got away.
Authorities believe the group is responsible for 12 break-ins across three separate Conyers hotels.
Authorities on the scene of a crash on I-20 involving a Conyers police cruiser on July 21, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names or ages of the two suspects taken into custody. Investigators have not provided a physical description of the third suspect who ran from the crash scene. Officials have also not disclosed whether any officers or suspects were hurt in the collision.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 crews on the scene and the Conyers Police Department.