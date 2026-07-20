Do you recognize him? Police seek suspect after theft at Loganville Publix

The Brief Police released surveillance video showing a thief taking a wallet from a shopper's purse at a Loganville Publix. The suspect covered his actions using a store shopping guide while standing near the dairy case. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the man, who wore a hoodie with the number 87.



Police say a thief snuck into a woman’s purse and stole her wallet while she was grocery shopping.

The Loganville Police Department shared surveillance video in hopes someone would recognize him.

What we know:

It happened on July 15 at the Publix in Loganville.

According to the Loganville Police Department, the video shows the man going over to the woman’s cart, standing just behind her at the dairy case, and pulling the wallet out of her dark handbag.

The man used a store shopping guide to help hide his actions and the wallet.

The man was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with white and red lettering surrounding the number 87, which is prominently displayed in the center. He is believed to be wearing wired earbuds in addition to his baseball cap.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect shown in the surveillance video remains unknown.

Loganville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen on surveillance video using a store shopping guide to hide stealing a wallet from a shopper's purse at a local Publix on July 15. (Loganville Police Department)

It is unknown whether police have identified any suspects or made any arrests in connection with the theft.

Police have not disclosed the total value of the stolen wallet or its contents.

It remains unknown if the suspect left the store on foot or in a vehicle.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Raines at the Loganville Police Department at 770 466-8087 or after normal business hours, call 770-466-8087.