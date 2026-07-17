Woman killed in targeted Hall convenience store shooting

The Brief Hall County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting on Mountain View Road that left a woman dead. Authorities believe the killer targeted the woman and ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived. Officials closed Mountain View Road near Old Oakwood Road overnight, however the road has since reopened.



A targeted overnight shooting left a woman dead at a Hall County convenience store, and deputies are searching for the killer who ran from the scene.

What we know:

Hall County deputies responded to a convenience store in the 2900 block of Mountain View Road after gunfire erupted overnight. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooter targeted the woman specifically. The suspect remains on the run.

Law enforcement closed Mountain View Road in the area of Old Oakwood Road overnight. The road has since reopened.

What they're saying:

Store owner Farooq Khan said he reviewed surveillance footage after the shooting and saw the victim being shot. Khan believes the woman was shot outside and then she ran inside the store, where she was shot several more times.

Khan's nephew was inside the store when the shooting happened, and another customer ran inside to take cover in the bathroom. Khan believes the shooting happened around 10 p.m., according to his surveillance footage.

Khan explained the victim was a regular at the store.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman who died or details about what sparked the violence. Officials have not provided a description of the suspected shooter.