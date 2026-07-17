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Woman killed in targeted Hall convenience store shooting

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FOX 5 Atlanta
Hall County
Updated July 17, 2026 7:08 AM EDT Published July 17, 2026 6:02 AM EDT
Store owner saw Hall County shooting on surveillance footage
Store owner saw Hall County shooting on surveillance footage

Store owner saw Hall County shooting on surveillance footage

Deputies confirmed the woman was targeted, but they have not released any identifying details about her or the killer.

The Brief

    • Hall County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting on Mountain View Road that left a woman dead.
    • Authorities believe the killer targeted the woman and ran from the scene before law enforcement arrived.
    • Officials closed Mountain View Road near Old Oakwood Road overnight, however the road has since reopened.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A targeted overnight shooting left a woman dead at a Hall County convenience store, and deputies are searching for the killer who ran from the scene. 

What we know:

Hall County deputies responded to a convenience store in the 2900 block of Mountain View Road after gunfire erupted overnight. When deputies arrived, they found a woman who had died at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooter targeted the woman specifically. The suspect remains on the run.

Law enforcement investigating 2 scenes in North Georgia
Law enforcement investigating 2 scenes in North Georgia

Law enforcement investigating 2 scenes in North Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing two separate law enforcement incidents that unfolded overnight in Jackson and Hall counties, including an officer-involved shooting.  

Law enforcement closed Mountain View Road in the area of Old Oakwood Road overnight. The road has since reopened. 

What they're saying:

Store owner Farooq Khan said he reviewed surveillance footage after the shooting and saw the victim being shot. Khan believes the woman was shot outside and then she ran inside the store, where she was shot several more times. 

Khan's nephew was inside the store when the shooting happened, and another customer ran inside to take cover in the bathroom. Khan believes the shooting happened around 10 p.m., according to his surveillance footage. 

Khan explained the victim was a regular at the store. 

Woman shot in Hall County; killer on the run
Woman shot in Hall County; killer on the run

Woman shot in Hall County; killer on the run

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting at a Hall County convenience store and no arrests have been made. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the woman who died or details about what sparked the violence. Officials have not provided a description of the suspected shooter.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

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