GBI investigating Commerce police officer-involved shooting

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The Brief State agents launched an investigation after a Commerce police officer fired a weapon outside an Orchard Drive home Thursday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is looking into the officer-involved shooting that took place around 9 p.m. Critical details regarding potential injuries or what led to the gunfire remain unconfirmed by authorities.



State agents are investigating after a Commerce police officer fired a weapon on Orchard Drive Thursday night.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The GBI is investigating after a Commerce officer-involved shooting happened on July 16, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.

A Commerce police officer fired a weapon outside a home on Orchard Drive during the incident.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured. It remains unknown if any suspects face charges or if anyone was taken into custody following the gunfire.