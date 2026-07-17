GBI investigating Commerce police officer-involved shooting
COMMERCE, Ga. - State agents are investigating after a Commerce police officer fired a weapon on Orchard Drive Thursday night.
The GBI is investigating after a Commerce officer-involved shooting happened on July 16, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we know:
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday.
A Commerce police officer fired a weapon outside a home on Orchard Drive during the incident.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured. It remains unknown if any suspects face charges or if anyone was taken into custody following the gunfire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who confirmed they are investigating the officer-involved shooting.