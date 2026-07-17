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GBI investigating Commerce police officer-involved shooting

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jackson County
Published July 17, 2026 6:13 AM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 6:13 AM EDT
article

The GBI is investigating after a Commerce officer-involved shooting happened on July 16, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • State agents launched an investigation after a Commerce police officer fired a weapon outside an Orchard Drive home Thursday.
    • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is looking into the officer-involved shooting that took place around 9 p.m.
    • Critical details regarding potential injuries or what led to the gunfire remain unconfirmed by authorities.

COMMERCE, Ga. - State agents are investigating after a Commerce police officer fired a weapon on Orchard Drive Thursday night. 

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The GBI is investigating after a Commerce officer-involved shooting happened on July 16, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they are investigating the officer-involved shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Thursday. 

A Commerce police officer fired a weapon outside a home on Orchard Drive during the incident. 

Law enforcement investigating 2 scenes in North Georgia
Law enforcement investigating 2 scenes in North Georgia

Law enforcement investigating 2 scenes in North Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing two separate law enforcement incidents that unfolded overnight in Jackson and Hall counties, including an officer-involved shooting.  

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the shooting or if anyone was injured. It remains unknown if any suspects face charges or if anyone was taken into custody following the gunfire. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who confirmed they are investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Jackson CountyCrime and Public SafetyNewsGeorgia Bureau of Investigation