AMBER ALERT: Baxley 13-year-old girl missing
BAXLEY, Ga. - An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Layla Carter, who authorities believe has been abducted and was last seen on James Drive in Baxley.
What we know:
Authorities say Layla Alexis Nubian Carter was taken from a home at the 170 block of James Drive in Baxley at approximately 3:28 a.m.
Layla is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde, braided hair. She was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a T-shirt.
Police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Giavannie Alexis Carter. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and white tank top, black shorts, and a black baseball cap with blue trim on the side.
Investigators believe the suspect and teen are traveling in a gray Jeep Renegade. Officials noted the vehicle carries a Georgia license plate, SLU9322.
13-year-old Layla Carter reported missing from James Drive in Baxley. (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Layla Carter, Giavannie Carter, or the vehicle is urged to immediately call 911 or the Baxley Police Department.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by an Amber Alert activated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Baxley Police Department.