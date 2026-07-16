AMBER ALERT: Baxley 13-year-old girl missing

The Brief An Amber Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Layla Carter, who was abducted from a Baxley home on July 16. Authorities are searching for 32-year-old Giavannie Alexis Carter, who is believed to be traveling with the teen in a gray Jeep Renegade. Officials noted the Jeep carries Georgia license plate SLU9322, and anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.



An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Layla Carter, who authorities believe has been abducted and was last seen on James Drive in Baxley.

What we know:

Authorities say Layla Alexis Nubian Carter was taken from a home at the 170 block of James Drive in Baxley at approximately 3:28 a.m.

Layla is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde, braided hair. She was last seen wearing pajama bottoms and a T-shirt.

Police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Giavannie Alexis Carter. She is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray and white tank top, black shorts, and a black baseball cap with blue trim on the side.

Investigators believe the suspect and teen are traveling in a gray Jeep Renegade. Officials noted the vehicle carries a Georgia license plate, SLU9322.

13-year-old Layla Carter reported missing from James Drive in Baxley. (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Layla Carter, Giavannie Carter, or the vehicle is urged to immediately call 911 or the Baxley Police Department.