Newnan man still missing after 2 months, family asks for help

The Brief A massive search spanning 400 acres and 20 miles of the Chattahoochee River has yielded no signs of a missing Newnan man. Malik Polk, 25, of Coweta County vanished on May 18 after a person called 911. Polk had jostled their door and walked into the woods near Whitesburg. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and believes Polk may be experiencing a mental health crisis.



The family of a missing 25-year-old Newnan man is desperate for answers after he vanished into the woods nearly two months ago, leaving his running vehicle behind.

Vanished near the river

What we know:

Malik Polk has not been seen since May 18. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office took the lead on the investigation after a neighbor on Shiloh Church Road, near Whitesburg, called 911. Investigators said Polk startled the caller before wandering directly into a nearby wooded area.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered Polk's car still running nearby. Emergency crews launched a massive logistical operation, searching 400 acres of land and deploying teams up and down both banks of the Chattahoochee River.

Search teams utilized an airboat equipped with side-scan sonar and radar to scour over 20 miles of the river. Despite an extensive physical and digital search, authorities have found no trace of the missing man.

Search yields no digital footprints

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet found any evidence of foul play in Polk's disappearance. Officials have been analyzing his digital devices to track his recent activities and locations, but tech sweeps have revealed absolutely no clues.

It remains unclear how Polk traveled from his home in Newnan to the rural area near Whitesburg, a detail his loved ones are struggling to comprehend.

A family's plea for answers

What they're saying:

Polk is described by his family as a highly intelligent individual who is typically the life of the party. Major Craig Dodson of the Carroll County Sheriff's Office stated that investigators have not given up, though they believe Polk is likely dealing with a medical emergency.

"From the investigative standpoint of looking at digital devices, trying to understand activity, locations, things like that. And at this point, we're not seeing anything," Dodson said. "He's probably in some type of mental health crisis."

Polk's stepmother, Janika Hampton, explained that the family knew something was wrong immediately when his phone began going straight to voicemail.

"I'm just trying to figure out how he got down here as. And I think that's what everybody, we all talk. We all are trying to just get the understanding, like grasp it," Hampton said. "I'm calling. No, he's not answering, is going to voicemail. I try to column is going to voicemail."

The family is pleading for Polk to contact someone if he is able.

"If he's out here, I mean, just get home, like, get to somebody. Make yourself known. Let somebody know who you are," Hampton said.

Physical description and contact information

What you can do:

Polk is described as 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

Anyone who spots Polk or has information regarding his whereabouts should avoid approaching him if he is in distress. Instead, community members are urged to immediately contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office or local emergency services to help bring him home safely.