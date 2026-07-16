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The Brief President Donald Trump will visit Wheeler High School next week to discuss a new student investment program, sources confirmed to FOX 5 Atlanta. The "Trump Accounts" initiative allows parents and groups to invest up to $5,000 annually in stock market funds for children. Newborns born during Trump's second term can qualify for an automatic $1,000 government contribution.



President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Wheeler High School in Cobb County next week to pitch his student investment program, sources told FOX 5 Atlanta.

What we know:

Trump plans to travel to the high school to outline his "Trump Accounts" initiative, which sets up investment accounts that track the stock market on behalf of children.

Private banks and brokerages will manage the money through U.S. equity index funds, keeping annual fees capped at 0.10%.

Parents can contribute up to $2,500 annually in pretax income, and total yearly contributions from relatives, friends, employers, local governments and charities are capped at $5,000.

RELATED: Trump Accounts for kids launch July 4: How to get $1,000

The Treasury Department will automatically deposit $1,000 for babies born during Trump's second term—between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028—provided the child is a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number.

Older children can also have accounts opened for them, but they will not receive the $1,000 seed money, and all funds remain locked until the child turns 18 except under rare circumstances.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact day or time of Trump's arrival at the school next week. It also remains unclear how many people will be permitted to attend the event or what specific security adjustments will impact the surrounding area.