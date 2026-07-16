Arthur Blank celebrates World Cup Atlanta success; turnout tops 1 million

article

The Brief Atlanta finished its historic eight-match FIFA World Cup hosting run at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday. The city welcomed over one million combined visitors between stadium matches and its FIFA Fan Festival. Local transit ridership surged nearly 200% as global crowds packed downtown venues, according to officials.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup generated a uniquely electric energy in Atlanta that Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank is calling "one of the major milestones in my life."

What they're saying:

Blank emphasized that the tournament left a profound mark on him personally, as well as on the broader community of soccer fans across Georgia.

"Certainly being part of a World Cup in these eight matches has been, you know, one of the major milestones in my life. And I think for most everybody who's enjoyed a match here or enjoyed FanFest, either outside or anyplace throughout the state," Blank said.

Atlanta also received praise from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other senior leaders, according to Blank.

SEE ALL FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

"The President of FIFA... was kind enough to say to me, after this is done, we'll have to come back to Atlanta, spend some time with you talking about, you know, how we can continue to expand our relationship with FIFA," Blank said.

Blank also reflected on the connections made during World Cup Atlanta.

"The thing that was most meaningful to me is that we really had an opportunity to build great personal experiences with everybody in this building," Blank said. "Their hearts, their minds, their human connections to each other, to themselves. And that's a beautiful thing to be part of."

"I love Roger Goodell and I love the NFL and I love our Atlanta Falcons. But I would say, you know, the atmosphere in a World Cup is just different," Blank added. "The adrenaline, the emotion, the connections, the human connections before the matches, during the matches and post-matches... It's a wonderful thing."

Arthur Blank speaks with reporters ahead of Argentina vs. Egypt on July 15, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we know:

Atlanta concluded its FIFA World Cup hosting duties on July 15 with a star-studded semifinal matchup between Argentina and England at Atlanta Stadium.

RELATED: Argentina advances to World Cup final with 2-1 win over England

The final game capped an eight-match tournament schedule that put the city on the global stage.

Over the course of the month-long tournament, Atlanta Stadium drew 544,516 fans across its eight matches.

The venue maintained its fan-first pricing policy, offering $2 sodas and hot dogs, $3 water bottles and five-dollar cheeseburgers throughout the international event. Many named the climate-controlled facility the top stadium of the tournament.

Downtown, the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park drew more than 500,000 visitors over 19 days, averaging more than 27,000 guests daily.

To support the massive crowds, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) transported more than 2.5 million riders, marking a surge of nearly 200% over standard ridership levels.

A walking navigation plan designed by the Savannah College of Art and Design helped steer fans between transit hubs, hotels and the stadium campus. More than 2,000 volunteers completed 10,000 shifts to assist international visitors.

Regional leaders praised the historic cross-agency collaboration.

Gov. Brian Kemp highlighted the work of first responders and public safety teams who managed the crowds safely, while Mayor Andre Dickens noted the tournament's long-term economic impact will resonate for decades.

"This is the Group Project in action—showcasing Atlanta to the world, providing our renowned hospitality and delivering unforgettable experiences not only for visitors from around the globe, but for Atlanta and Georgia residents who became tourists in their own city," Dickens said. "Years of planning, preparation and partnerships paid off in a big way to deliver a safe, enjoyable experience for the hundreds of thousands of match and Fan Fest attendees, small businesses and residents—resulting in an impact that will resonate for decades."

The host committee also generated over 140 million social media impressions and expanded its local youth soccer pitch initiatives through its partnership with Soccer in the Streets.

By the numbers:

544,516: Total fans who attended matches inside Atlanta Stadium.

500,000: Global visitors who attended the downtown fan festival.

4,500: Georgia youth impacted by soccer programming through the Boys & Girls Clubs.

2,200: Media representatives hosted at the festival from 89 different countries.

2,000: Volunteers who contributed over 55,000 hours of service across 10,000 shifts.

140 million: Social media impressions generated by regional host accounts between June 1 and July 15.

6: Mini soccer pitches were built at transit stations by the nonprofit Soccer in the Streets, with a seventh underway at the Hamilton E. Holmes station.

Dig deeper:

The tournament footprint featured high-profile matchups, including Lionel Messi leading an Argentina comeback over Egypt in the Round of 16, and two group stage games for eventual finalist Spain.

Several soccer underdogs had historic moments on the Atlanta pitch.

Cabo Verde held Spain to its only draw during its tournament run, DR Congo beat Uzbekistan in its first appearance in 52 years, and Haiti led quarterfinalist Morocco twice during its first tournament berth since 1974.

What's next:

Atlanta will transition back to its regular sports footprint while preparing for future global events. The city is scheduled to host the Super Bowl in February 2028 and the NCAA Men's Final Four in 2031.

RELATED: Atlanta to host Super Bowl LXII 2028, NFL announces