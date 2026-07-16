Police probe scene near South Fulton train tracks

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The Brief A South Fulton police investigation has drawn a significant presence of emergency responders on Thursday. Responding crews are concentrating their efforts near the train tracks at Welcome All Road and U.S. 29.



Emergency crews have swarmed an area near the train tracks in South Fulton on Thursday as part of an active police investigation.

What we know:

Emergency responders are focusing their attention on a scene near the train tracks at the intersection of Welcome All Road and U.S. 29.

FOX 5 Atlanta is currently on the scene working to gather details on the situation.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police are investigating near the train tracks in South Fulton by Welcome All Road and U.S. 29 on July 16, 2026. (FOX5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what prompted the police presence or if anyone has been injured. It remains unclear if traffic is being diverted away from the train tracks.