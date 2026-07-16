Attempted carjacking at Gwinnett apartments leads to shooting

The Brief A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted carjacking at a Gwinnett County apartment complex Wednesday night. Gwinnett County police are searching for multiple suspects dressed in dark clothing who fled the scene on Global Forum Boulevard. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and state there is no immediate threat to the public.



Gwinnett County detectives are hunting for multiple suspects after a gunman shot a man during an attempted carjacking Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police officers responded to the Longwood Vista Apartment Complex in the 2300 block of Global Forum Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was injured as he tried to drive away from the gunmen, causing his vehicle to hit several parked cars in the lot and extending the crime scene.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where medical staff listed him in stable condition. Detectives believe several men dressed in dark clothing targeted the man during an attempted carjacking.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was shot during an attempted carjacking at the Longwood Vista Apartment Complex on July 15, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the suspects or released detailed descriptions of the men involved. Police have not publically identified the victim or specified if any weapons were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. However, investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.stopcrimeATL.com.