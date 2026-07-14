Two arrested in Brookhaven massage business probe

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The Brief Two women face illegal massage therapy charges following a police investigation at a Brookhaven business. Investigators arrested a 65-year-old worker for unlicensed practice and the 47-year-old owner for unlawful employment. Brookhaven authorities launched the probe after responding to a complaint at the Briarcliff Road establishment.



A Brookhaven police investigation into a local massage establishment led to the arrest of two people, authorities announced Tuesday.

Investigators jailed a worker for practicing without a license and the business owner for unlawfully employing him.

What we know:

Officers responded to a complaint at a massage business located at 2484 Briarcliff Road on June 21, according to the Brookhaven Police Department.

The matter was turned over to investigators for a full review.

Detectives determined that 65-year-old Chunlei Wang was practicing massage therapy without a current or provisional license.

Investigators also found probable cause to charge the business owner, 47-year-old Yun Pan, with unlawfully employing an unlicensed therapist.

Wang was arrested Friday and faces a charge of unlawful practice of massage therapy without a current or provisional license.

Pan was arrested Tuesday and is charged with unlawful employment of an unlicensed massage therapist.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific nature of the original complaint that drew officers to the business. Police are not releasing additional details at this time to protect the integrity of the active investigation and the privacy of those involved.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue their review. Media members seeking booking photos of the women must contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.