Cherokee County drug bust leads to 30-year sentence for Woodstock man

article

The Brief A Woodstock man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple drug charges. Authorities arrested him in March 2025 after a SWAT search of his home and vehicle uncovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, cash and a firearm. Prosecutors said the man operated drug deals in public view at local Walmart and Wendy's parking lots near Highway 92.



A Woodstock man was sentenced after entering a negotiated guilty plea June 2 to multiple drug charges.

What we know:

Quentodd Montell Pinkins, 35, was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 years in prison and the remainder on probation. Pinkins pleaded guilty to three counts each of the sale of fentanyl, illegal use of a communication facility and trafficking fentanyl, and one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

The backstory:

On March 19, 2025, Pinkins sold approximately seven grams of fentanyl during a fourth controlled purchase by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad near Highway 92 in Woodstock. The Cherokee County SWAT team took him into custody later that day during a search warrant for his home and car.

Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad agents recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, a digital scale, cards containing trace amounts of fentanyl, a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver and $1,411 in cash. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Division of Forensic Sciences confirmed that the fentanyl and methamphetamine were seized.

What they're saying:

"Each controlled purchase strengthened the case against the defendant and led investigators to recover trafficking quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine," said Assistant District Attorney Leland McElveen, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the state. "This defendant showed a complete disregard for public safety by brazenly conducting drug deals in plain sight in the Walmart and Wendy's parking lots."

"Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities across Georgia," said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. "Those who profit from distributing this deadly poison should expect significant prison sentences. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold traffickers accountable and keep these dangerous narcotics off our streets."

What's next:

In addition to serving 30 years, with the first 15 years in prison and the remainder on probation, Pinkins was ordered by Superior Court Judge Shannon Wallace to pay a $200,000 fine and comply with special conditions of probation.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what specific special conditions of probation Pinkins must comply with under the sentence.