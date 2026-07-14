Driver shot in road rage incident on southbound I-85 in Hogansville

The Brief A driver was targeted in a multi-shot freeway attack while traveling north on Interstate 85 in Hogansville. Police captured the gunman following a coordinated multi-agency traffic stop in the city after the victim courageously followed the vehicle. Investigators linked the suspect to a separate shooting that occurred just one day prior at an Interstate 85 exit.



A motorist dodged a hail of gunfire on the interstate before leading police directly to the shooter during a high-stakes pursuit across county lines.

What we know:

Troup County 911 dispatchers received an emergency transfer from Coweta County operators at around 11:36 a.m. Tuesday regarding an active highway shooting.

A motorist driving north on Interstate 85 reported that an unknown person shot at his car multiple times.

Instead of losing sight of the vehicle, the victim followed the shooter until the suspect turned around and started traveling south on Highway 29 near Grantville.

Law enforcement agencies immediately broadcast a lookout alert for the suspect's vehicle.

Grantville police officers, Hogansville police officers and Troup County sheriff's deputies spotted the car and pulled it over inside the City of Hogansville.

Authorities took the driver into custody without any further trouble and locked him up in the Troup County Jail.

Sheriff's officials identified the jailed suspect as Kyle Sylvester Jr. of Louisiana.

Deputies determined that Sylvester is the exact same gunman responsible for another shooting that took place on Monday along I-85 at Exit 28 in Hogansville.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact criminal charges Sylvester will face as the case remains an active investigation. Authorities have not released a potential motive for either highway attack or details regarding what kind of weapon was recovered from the vehicle.

What you can do:

The investigation is still active, and police want to speak with anyone who was driving on Interstate 85 near Exit 28 during the confrontation. If you witnessed the drivers interacting, have dash camera footage, or have any other details, contact Sgt. Shawn Riley at 706-637-6648 or email sriley@hogansvillepd.com.