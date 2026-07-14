18-year-old jailed on gang charges in Banty Jones Park shooting

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The Brief An 18-year-old Rome man has been jailed after police tracked him down in Clayton County for an April shooting near Banty Jones Park. The arrest comes as all three suspects linked to the gunfire are now accounted for. A 6-year-old child was shot in the leg during the street exchange, which also involved a teen who was killed in Atlanta on July 4, police said.



An 18-year-old man is behind bars following his arrest in connection with an April shooting that wounded a young child, according to the Rome Police Department.

Rome Police Investigation

What we know:

Isaiah Imari Curtis North, 18, of Rome, was apprehended in Clayton County and moved to the Floyd County Jail by the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

Warrants accuse North of firing multiple rounds at rival gang members near Banty Jones Park on April 8, during which a 6-year-old bystander was shot in the leg.

North is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, drive-by shooting, criminal street gang activity, and violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act.

The arrest of North accounts for the final suspect linked to the April 8 shooting.

Tydarius Arthur McClure, 17, was arrested in April on charges related to the incident.

The third suspect, 16-year-old Qordarius McClure, was killed in an unrelated shooting in Atlanta on July 4.

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What they're saying:

"This arrest is the result of months of dedicated investigative work by our Criminal Investigations Division and the continued cooperation of our law enforcement partners," said Chief Denise Downer-McKinney. "Our detectives remained committed to this case from the day the child was injured, and today's arrest reflects that commitment to seeking justice for the victim, the victim's family, and our community."

What you can do:

Although all identified suspects are now accounted for, the investigation remains open. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (706) 238-5111.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific evidence detectives are processing as they prepare the case for prosecution. It also remains unclear if any additional individuals will face charges in connection with the April gunfire.