Child accidentally shot in hand in SW Atlanta, police say
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ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating an accidental shooting on Tuesday after a child was shot in the hand.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to Springdale Road in southwest Atlanta to investigate what they report is an accidental shooting involving a child.
The child was shot in the hand and is currently active, conscious and breathing, according to police.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the age of the child or the exact location where the shooting occurred. Investigators have not released information regarding who owned the firearm or if anyone will face charges as the active investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.